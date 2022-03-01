Srinagar: Maha Shivratri, locally known as 'Herath’, was celebrated on Monday with religious fervour in Kashmir as prayers were held at historic temple Shankaracharya on Zabarwan hills in Srinagar city. A large number of Hindus attended the Puja with fervour at the temple while local Kashmiri Pandits held Pujas at their homes.

The festival holds an important place among the Pandits, who celebrate it to mark the wedding of Lord Shiva with Parvati by cooking traditional Kashmiri food, especially fish. The occurrence of rain or snowfall on this day is considered to be a good omen. The biggest gathering on the festival was held at Shankaracharya Temple overlooking the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The temple authorities at Ganpatyar and Hanuman Temple at Amira Kadal in Srinagar also held special prayers throughout the day. On this festival, the Pandits distribute soaked walnuts as a mark of respect to the Hindu deities. The festival has been a symbol of communal harmony for ages as Muslim neighbours would throng their Pandits neighbours and greet them on the festival with 'Salaam'.

However, post 90s, the tradition was somewhat rattled as Pandits migrated from Kashmir valley after the eruption of militancy. Worshipers at the Shankaracharya Temple said that they prayed for peace and prosperity of Kashmir and the whole country. Meanwhile, officials including Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole visited the Shankaracharya Temple and worshiped there.

Pole said that the festival holds a special significance in Kashmir as Hindus and Muslims greet each other on this auspicious day. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings to the people on the eve of MahaShivratri. In his message, the Lt Governor said, the festival also celebrated as Herath by Kashmiri Pandits is an "auspicious occasion to rededicate ourselves to living a virtuous life".

“Shiva is the embodiment of strength, righteousness and moral values. On this occasion, I pray for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all. May this Maha Shivratri strengthen our faith in the goodness of mankind and inspire one and all to lead a virtuous life”, the Lt Governor said. Various political and social leaders conveyed their greetings and good wishes to Kashmiri Pandits on this occasion.