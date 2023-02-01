Bhupalapalli: Komalpreet Kaur could have done M.Tech in Electronics and Communication and would have easily bagged a high pay job. However, her love for the military made her quit the tech field and join the CRPF. Now an Assistant Commandant of CRPF in the 58th Battalion in Kataram of Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district, Kaur made history by leading the first-ever women tableau of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at this year's Republic Day celebrations.

In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Kaur shared her childhood dream to join the CRPF, her journey in the force, and leading the first-ever women CRPF women's tableau. Kaur said she was born and brought up in Ratia town of Haryana. Her father is the principal of a college and her mother is a lecturer. She also has a brother.

“As a child, I watched the maneuvers and marches performed by various armed forces during the Republic celebrations on TV. Those memories are deeply rooted in me. Inspired by Kiran Bedi, I decided to join the uniformed service from my childhood,'' Kaur recalled. While Kaur completed her M.Tech in Electronics and Communication, she was also rearing the dream of joining the Central Armed CRPF.

Kaur was lucky to have her family's support to pursue the long-cherished dream. “Usually, any family would reconsider sending a girl child into such a challenging profession. But my mother encouraged me. Knowing my goal, they patted me on the back,” she said. At once, Kaur started preparing for the UPSC examination to qualify for the exam.

However, she failed on the first attempt. Kaur was determined to join the force the examination. “But I tried again with persistence and succeeded," she said. Presently Kaur is posted as Assistant Commandant in the 58th Battalion at Kataram in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district of Telangana State. Kaur said that this year's Republic Day celebrations were held to reflect the power of women.

“Under the auspices of the Union Home Ministry, for the first time on behalf of the CRPF, we undertook a march and Tableau performance with women,” she said. Kaur said that leading the CRPF women's tableau to showcase the 'Naari shakti' in the CRPF was an “unforgettable experience'' adding that women can excel in any profession if given a chance.

“If parents encourage them to reach their goals, they will achieve their goals in life. I am giving self-confidence to students and women to stand on their own feet as part of my efforts,” she said.