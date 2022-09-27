Suryapet: In a gruesome incident, a troop of monkeys attacked and killed a bedridden octogenarian in Telangana's Suryapet on Sunday evening. The deceased was immobile due to paralysis and her family was away at work when the monkeys raided her house in Old Suryapet Village in Atmakur (S) Mandal.

Police said the deceased was identified as Mettu Lingamma. She was diagnosed of paralysis two months ago and had been bedridden since then. Since she had become immobile, her son Shankar Rddy had customised a room for her in one portion of the house which can be accessed even if the house is locked.

"The monkey troop descended on her on Sunday evening. There were bite marks in her face, waist and in her legs. As the house was located at the street end, her cries for help as she suffered in pain went in vain. Her neighbours were completely unaware of the attack," a police officer said.

The entire episode came to light when a group of people from the neighbourhood colony came to fetch drinking water at her house and the woman was dead by then. They alerted Shankar on information rushed to the spot. The woman's last rites were performed on Monday.