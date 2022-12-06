Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet would meet on December 10 to discuss paddy procurement in the state, and implementation of the flagship Dalit empowerment scheme 'Dalit Bandhu' among others. The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is also likely to take up the issue of release of funds under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers, an official release said on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Monday had a meeting with party MPs ahead of the winter session of Parliament, which begins on December 7. The TRS MPs would like to take up the issues as they come, party sources said, adding that they would raise the matter depending on the Bills that are going to be tabled during the 16-17 working days. Telangana and funds for its development would remain the agenda of the party MPs, the sources said. (PTI)