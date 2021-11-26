Hyderabad (Telangana): Urban Kisan, a Hyderabad based start-up is working on a project to grow world-famous Kashmiri Saffron in Hyderabad, Telangana. Considered to be one of the costliest species, saffron is cultivated once a year in Pampore of South Kashmir area which makes it the costliest spice.

Urban Kisan used innovative methods to grow Saffron in Hyderabad, the trail of which started in April and cultivation started in August. The company representatives visited the Indian Institute of Saffron Research in Kashmir and collected details on the climate, humidity, carbon dioxide and nutrients suitable for its growth and also bought 1.5 quintals of seeds at Rs 18,000 per quintal from Kashmir.

Since August, the company has been able to grow a good yield of plants through a vertical hydroponics process and each plant has 3 to 4 flowers, they said.

Hydroponics involves growing plants (usually crops) without soil, by using mineral nutrient solutions in an aqueous solvent.

They also said that they were able to grow the flower in 40 times less space and with 20 times more efficiency when compared to Kashmir.

The country needs 100 tonnes of saffron annually, but only 30 tonnes of the highest quality saffron is cultivated in Kashmir and the remaining 70 tonnes have to be imported from Iran. Following the shortage, the experiment was conducted on a pilot basis. If successful, Saffron can be cultivated anywhere in the country and can be exported to other countries as well.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister KTR has also congratulated the Urban Kisan for its good work.