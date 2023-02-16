Hyderabad: Issuing a challenge to Karnataka BJP chief and MP Nalin Kateel following his controversial remark that the "followers of Tipu Sultan should not remain alive," AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday dared him saying that he is taking Tipu Sultan's name and will see what he can do about it.

" I am taking Tipu Sultan's name, let me see what you will do. Does the Prime Minister agree with what the Karnataka BJP president has said? This is an open call for violence, murder and genocide. Will the BJP government in Karnataka not take action against this? This is hatred," said Owaisi.

Owaisi's remarks come a day after the Karnataka BJP Chief courted controversy saying that they are devotees of Rama and Hanuman and not descendants of Tipu Sultan. He also said that they will send Tipu's descendants back home.

“I ask the people here whether you offer prayers to Lord Hanuman or Tipu. Then will you send those who are ardent followers of Tipu to the forest? Think about it. Do you think this state requires Lord Hanuman devotees or descendants of Tipu? I am issuing a challenge -- those who are ardent followers of Tipu should not remain alive on this fertile soil," stated Nalin.

Addressing a meeting of Karnataka BJP leaders in Koppal, Kateel also took a potshot at former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah urging voters to send him to the forest in the 2023 Assembly elections.

"Where should Tipu's devotee Siddaramaiah go if Anjaneya's (Hanuman) devotee is to be in the assembly? He should be sent to the forest. Send Siddaramaiah to the forest in 2023 elections," he said.