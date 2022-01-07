Hyderabad: The impact of the rapid surge in the Covid-19 cases across the country has impacted the Tollywood industry as many actors and actresses have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a recent report, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, his sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar, actress Manchu Lakshmi and her brother and actor Manchu Manoj, 90's actress Meena, and Nitin's wife Shalini have tested positive and isolated themselves in their homes following Covid guidelines.

Tollywood Star Mahesh Babu took to his social media account to inform that he was tested positive for corona with mild symptoms, despite taking all precautions.

The actor posted, "Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who has not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back."

Recently, Mahesh Babu was treated for a knee injury in Dubai and had celebrated the New Year with his family there.

Lately, his sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar has also tested corona positive who lives in Dubai.

The other actors of the industry who tested positive have quarantined themselves as per the proper guidelines from their doctors.

