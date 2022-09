Medchal Malkajgiri (Telangana) : Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar challenged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to ally with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and called him "Kasim Chandrashekar Rizvi".

Bandi Sanjay was addressing the crowd from the Uppal constituency while touring as a part of the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'.