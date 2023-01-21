Chennai: Ignored by the AIADMK's allies in the run-up to the bypoll, a sulking OPS on Saturday announced that his faction will enter the fray even if it could not get the iconic party symbol.

"We have every right to contest on the party symbol "Two Leaves". As per the records of the Election Commission, "I am the AIADMK Coordinator. Hence, we alone have the right over the symbol and hence we will be contesting the by-election. We will solicit the support of all the allies," he told the media in Chennai, after a hurriedly convened conclave of his supporters.

"In the event of the symbol being denied, we are prepared to fight on an independent symbol slotted by the EC," he asserted but with a rider to entice the BJP. "If the BJP contests the election, then we will support it." The developments in the last three days have rattled OPS, when the EPS faction convinced the Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) to give up the seat for the AIADMK.

As per convention, the TMC which list the seat in 2021, should contest this time as well. Since OPS is seen as more close and amenable to the saffron party than EPS, this is obviously a move aimed at presenting himself as the best bet than his rival, say analysts. BJP state president K Annamalai, while discounting the possibility of his party throwing its gat in the ring, has said that he had spoken with EPS and TMC president GK Vasan on the bypoll.

Having met Vasan in the morning, OPS and team would hold discussions with the BJP in the evening. Interestingly, a delegation of the EPS faction too is scheduled to meet Annamalai later in the day at the BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam. On OPS fielding a candidate, former minister D Jayakumar, a staunch supporter of EPS, dismissed it as an act of desperation. "He is left alone with a motley crowd. It is a desperate move. Moreover, he is acting at the behest of the ruling DMK."

Notwithstanding these two factions, the AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran, another splinter group of the AIADMK, is also likely to enter the poll fray, making it a cakewalk for the Congress, which is contesting again with the backing of the DMK and allies. The seat fell vacant due to the demise of E Thirumahan Everaa, son of veteran Congress leader EVKS Elangovan. Now, his other son Sanjay Sampath is likely to be fielded, said party sources. The DMK and Congress have already hit the campaign for the February 27 election.