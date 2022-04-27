Fire breaks out at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi govt hospital
Published on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 43 minutes ago
Updated on: 43 minutes ago
Chennai: A huge fire broke out at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital. Several fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to put out the fire. Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that the fire broke out in one of the older buildings and all patients have been evacuated safely. So far there has been no report of casualties or injuries.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
