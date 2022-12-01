Trichy (Tamil Nadu): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday carried out a raid on a house in Trichy of Tamil Nadu in connection with an alleged child porn racket, sources said. The CBI officials from Delhi arrived in Trichy on Thursday morning. After getting permission from the Trichy district court, the CBI officers raided the house in Poomalaipatti near Manapparai in connection with an alleged porn video racket.

It is learnt that the owner of the house Subramanian (60), a retired health officer, has a son Raja (45), who has been working in London for the past 10 years. It is alleged that Raja making money by selling child porn videos abroad.