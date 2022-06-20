Chennai: Army Training Command (ARTRAC) is joining hands with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to establish a 5G Testbed at Military College of Telecommunication at Mhow, Indore. The collaboration will facilitate Indian Army to utilise the 5G technology for its operational use, especially along its borders, said a statement from the institute.

An MoU towards this collaboration was signed Monday by Lt Gen MU Nair, AVSM, SM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, on behalf of the Army Training Command Simla, and V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, in the presence of Army Officials and faculty of the Institute.

Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, ZOHO Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, who is heading the 5G Testbed project, said, “latest communication technologies like 5G have a great relevance to the armed forces and it is important for their officers to acquaint themselves with such developments".

This project to set up a 5G Testbed at MCTE will enable the students and trainees at the College to become thoroughly familiar with the advanced technologies embedded in the 5G system. It is an example of how the 5G Testbed developed with support from DoT to enable Indian companies and start-ups to test their products, can also be successfully leveraged for other productive purposes, Bhaskar added.

This collaboration will give an impetus to induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing capabilities of Indian Armed Forces. It will also promote collaborative and cooperative research and facilitate exchange of ideas for development of new technology.

This partnership between Indian Army and IIT Madras will encourage students, faculties and scientists to undertake research in area of 5G communications and development of military applications. The Joint partnership between MCTE and IIT Madras aims to accelerate Indian Army’s indigenisation efforts for achieving ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the fields of communications, and provide a testing facility for Tri-Services, and thus act as a catalyst for Research and Development. Under the ambit of the MoU, IIT Madras will provide consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5G enabled future communications.