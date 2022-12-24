Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): On a tip-off, the Kulasekarapatnam police intercepted a car near Tiruchendur of Tuticorin district and on searching they found Ambergris worth crores of rupees in the international market. Immediately, they seized Ambergris and took six persons into their custody.

The accused have been identified as Thangapandi, Dharmaraj, Kingsley, Mohan from Virudhunagar district and Rajan from Thoothukudi district and driver Karuppasamy. The police took them to the Kulasekaranpattinam police station. According to police, the value of this Ambergris weighing 25 kg is around Rs 25 crore. The Kulasekaranpatnam police handed over Ambergris to Tiruchendur Forest Department officials. It may be recalled that the Kulasekaranpatnam police seized 11 kg of Ambergris that was smuggled in a car in Ebengudi last month and arrested three people.

Smuggling of Ambergris is prohibited under the Wildlife Act of 1972. Ambergris, or whale vomit, is a solid waxy substance originating in the intestine of the whale, and it is frequently discovered floating on the water or washing up on the coasts. It can also be found in the stomachs of dead sperm whales and it is used to make perfumes.