Chennai: Nursery schools across Tamil Nadu reopened on Wednesday after a long gap of two years, amidst a sharp decline in coronavirus positive cases in the state. The government has announced that face mask is not mandatory for kindergarten children. Teachers welcomed the students with balloons, chocolates and flowers on day one to help them cope with a new environment. Several schools, which were conducting online classes only, also shifted to the physical mode today.

The schools have been told to strictly adhere to SoPs on COVID-19 safety precautions. On February 15, the state government issued an order permitting playschools and nursery schools to function from February 16. The government had ordered the closure of schools due to the pandemic in March 2020. Ahead of the reopening, the school management cleaned and disinfected the classrooms and premises.