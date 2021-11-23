Jaipur: Rajasthan Education minister BD Kalla scheduled a review meeting on Wednesday to prepare a strategy to tackle the sudden spread of corona virus among school students in the state. The minister decided to hold the review meeting after 12 children of a private school had tested Covid positive.

At least 12 students of Jaishree Pediwal International School in Jaipur have been tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Following which, the management has announced a week-long closure for the school.

Speaking over the matter, school coordinator Anuj Sharma said, "Students were being checked at a regular interval in the school. Recently, a class XI student who had recently returned from his home town Mumbai, tested Covid positive. After that we closed the school and announced an online education for the students of class VI-XII."