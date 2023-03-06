Ajmer: In a rare inter-state anti-corruption action, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau team on Monday detained 12 Tamil Nadu policemen for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakhs from a goldsmith couple in the Bhinai area of Rajasthan, the police said. It is learnt that the accused policemen from Tamil Nadu were made to arrest the couple accusing them of buying stolen gold jewellery from thieves in the Bhinai area of Rajasthan, but asked the accused to pay Rs 25 lakhs to strike a deal.

Anti-Corruption Bureau's DIG Sameer Kumar confirmed the detention of the 12 Tamil Nadu cops. He said that the detentions were made following a complaint on March 4. The complainants alleged that a team of Tamil Nadu police had taken Sonia, a woman from the Bhinai area, into custody from her house. A demand of Rs 25 lakhs was later made from the accused woman and her husband for removing their names from the theft case, DIG Kumar said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau team received the complaint from the complainant verified after which a trap was laid and the accused were detained. During the interrogation, the accused policemen from Tamil Nadu police while confessing to the crime told the ACB officials that they had arrived in Bhinai for recovery as part of the investigation of a big cash heist incident.

The detained Tamil Nadu police personnel include one Inspector, one Sub-Inspector and one ASI. The investigation so far has revealed that the complainant woman and her husband-a goldsmith couple- have been accused of buying stolen jewellery. The accused, who were involved in the theft, are in the custody of the Tamil Nadu police, it is said.

The complainant had told the ACB that the Tamil Nadu cops were harassing her by demanding Rs 25 lakhs from her and her husband. It is said that the Tamil Nadu police had asked for the stolen jewellery worth Rs 25 lakhs from the accused couple in lieu of removing the name of the goldsmith couple from the case. The ACB is conducting a detailed investigation into the entire episode. Tamil Nadu police personnel have not been arrested as of now.