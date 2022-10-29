Sri Ganganagar: The Border Security Force troopers on Friday shot dead an alleged Pakistani intruder on the Indo-Pak border near Anupgarh in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, officials said. According to officials, the BSF personnel noticed the intruder advancing towards the Indian side near Sherpur Post of Anupgarh.

Also read: Intruder killed along International Border in Jammu

The soldiers challenged him and he tried to hide after which the BSF personnel opened fire and killed him, an official said. Later, the BSF handed over the body of the intruder to the Anupgarh police, who shifted it to the government hospital for post-mortem. Soon after the incident, top BSF officers reached the spot and further investigation has been started.