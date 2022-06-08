Barmer(Rajasthan): The man, who threatened Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from Haryana's Adampur assembly constituency, has been arrested by the police today. He was arrested by Haryana Police from the Gudamalani area of Barmer in Rajasthan. The accused has been identified as Kanwara Ram.

After the arrest, Kuldeep Bishnoi has thanked Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and state Home Minister Anil Vij on his Twitter handle. Apart from this, Kuldeep Bishnoi has also expressed gratitude to Haryana Police and Rajasthan Police.

According to sources, on Tuesday, MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi received a message from an unknown person at 2 am. In which it was stated that whatever happened with Moosewala, the same will happen to you. In this case, the personal secretary of the MLA had given a complaint at Adampur police station.

Upon receiving the complaint, Haryana cops swung into action and nabbed the accused on Wednesday. Confirming the same, Rageshwari station house officer Omprakash Vishnoi said, "We have arrested Kawara Ram and further inquiry is on."