Jaipur (Rajasthan): The customs department of Jaipur International Airport on Sunday recovered over 1kg gold worth more than Rs 60 lakh hidden in the underwear of a passenger. The gold was being smuggled in from Sharjah to Jaipur. The passenger arrived from Sharjah on Tuesday morning by Air Arabia flight.

The accused was being searched after being intercepted on the basis of suspicion. During the search, yellowish granular paste packed in transparent polyethene pouches were found concealed in his underwear.

Meanwhile, the passenger has been arrested. Further investigation is going on.

In a similar incident on October 14, the customs department arrested one passenger at Jaipur International Airport and seized gold over 1502.400 gms worth Rs 73 lakh.

The passenger was searched on the basis of suspicion, and gold in the paste form in polyethene pouches was found concealed in his jeans pants and his innerwear.

Gold worth Rs 73 lakh was seized and weighed 1502.400 gms of 99.50 per cent purity.

