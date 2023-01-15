Sri Ganganagar /Tarn Taran: The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized heroin worth Rs 30 crore which was dropped from a drone coming from Pakistan. Revealing the incident on Sunday, the BSF authorities said that the incident took place on Saturday adding two persons have been arrested in relation to the case.

Packets of heroin dropped from Pakistan drone. PHOTO CREDIT: ANI

According to BSF, following intelligence inputs, two smugglers from Punjab were arrested from the India-Pakistan border near Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. They further revealed that three bags dropped from a drone from Pakistan were recovered containing six suspected packets of packets weighing approximately 6 kg including the packing material. BSF said that the seized heroin are worth Rs 30 crore in the international market.

According to BSF sources, the troops fired at the drone and also lobbed Illu bombs. They further revealed that the search is on for two other smugglers who came from Punjab in a car with a Punjab number plate adding that an abandoned car with a number plate of Punjab has been recovered. Action will be taken against the smugglers as per law, BSF officials said.

Car in which two smugglers from Punjab arrived at the spot where drug packets were drooped from found in abandoned. PHOTO CREDIT: ANI

Meanwhile, BSF officials said that a drone appeared near the border outpost in Kalia village in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. They also said that the troops from BSF's 101 Battalion Khemkaran fired seven rounds at the drone and are currently conducting a search operation in the area.

Last month a drone from Pakistan that entered India through the international border with Punjab was shot at and downed by BSGF troops following which it fell on the Pakistan side and was taken away by Pakistan Rangers. The incident took place near the Daoke border post in Amritsar.

The drone found lying 20 metres inside Pakistan territory opposite Indian border post Bharopal when a search was conducted on Wednesday morning, a BSF spokesperson said. "It hovered in the sky for a few minutes when counter-drone measures were taken, and fell while returning. Search is in progress to find if it dropped anything on the Indian side, he said.