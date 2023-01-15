Shri Ganga Nagar (Rajasthan): An explosive was found on Sunday here in the bushes of Shri Ganga Nagar's over a bridge built near the Manaksar village on the Suratgarh Highway. The bomb was spotted by a local Baldev Singh Bishnoi and he immediately informed the city police station. ASI Suresh, along with his team, rushed to the spot.

Baldev Singh Bishnoi told that he was working in his field and while leaving, he saw an object in the pit. The police officer said that after digging a pit on the spot, the bomb was found in it. For safety, bags filled with soil were placed around the pit and also the higher officials of the police and army were informed.

It may be recalled that on Friday, the Bihar police recovered eight live bombs hidden in a fish container by a fruit seller near Hajipur police station in Bihar's Vaishali district. The bombs were kept hidden at a distance of 200 metres from the city police station, however, on receiving the information, the police nabbed the fruit seller and defused the bombs.

Police received information that near Masjid Chowk, about 200 metres away from the city police station, the fruit seller has kept the live bombs hidden in the fish container, which was parked in the house. Following that, Subodh Kumar of City Police Station formed a team under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Pankaj Kumar and sent the team to conduct raids.

As soon as the police team reached there, fruit seller Mohammad Masoom tried to flee, however, the police caught him. "Based on a tip-off, the police team was sent to Masjid Chowk for the raid. They recovered eight live bombs from the fish container. The fruit seller has been arrested. The investigation into the matter is on," said Subodh Kumar.