Gurdaspur: Reminiscent of the 2004 Bollywood film Swades starring Shah Rukh Khan, a young NRI from Bulewal village in Punjab's Gurdaspur settled abroad is paying back to his village by contributing in whatever small way. Gurjit Singh (Sahab Bulewal) has been living in Norway for the past 15 years. He had migrated to the country in search of a better career.

When he returned to his native village for the first time, he was moved by the plight of the village and the locals. At once, Gurjit vowed to improve the condition of the village. Gursajan, a relative of Gurjit said that Gurjit made up his mind to usher in development in the village and started the mission a few years ago. As per Gursajan, Gurjit first focused on the cleanliness of the village to ensure that the developmental works undertaken later are not undone by the lack of cleanliness.

Also read: NRI offers help in generating power from stubble in Punjab

Gurjit also started planting thousands of saplings around the village and at the cremation ground. Besides, he has also installed street lights by paying from his own pocket. The young philanthropist has also involved his family in the noble work. When Gurjit is abroad, his family and relatives take care of the entire development work of the village in his absence.

On the other hand, the villagers are in awe of Gurjit for his generosity and love for his roots. The villagers believe that Gurjit always thinks about his village whether he is in Norway or in Punjab. The villagers said that if other NRIs from Punjab follow Gurjit Singh, the whole of Punjab will prosper.