Bathinda: Former AAP MLA and Congress leader Mandi Jagdev Singh Kamlu's security was reinstated hours before he attended deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday. Kamlu said that his security was reinstated after he texted the ADGP security urging him to provide him security so that he can attend deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's funeral. The former MLA from Halqa Maur Mandi constituency had been living without security for the last one week.

Kamalu was an APP MLA during the previous Congress government but lost his MLA post after he joined the Congress along with Sukhpal Singh Khaira. According to the protocol, two gunmen were given but recently these two gunmen were also withdrawn.

Lashing out at the Bhagwant Mann government, Kamlu alleged that the manner in which it had revealed the security list led to the killing of Moose Wala, as the attackers had come to know that he no longer has security cover. He said that if the list had not been made public, then perhaps Moose Wala would have been alive today.