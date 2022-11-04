Bathinda (Punjab): Increasing incidents of stubble burning in Punjab have become a cause for concern. The contribution of stubble burning to the adverse air quality in Delhi NCR has been increasing. Though the Punjab government has instructed the farmers to refrain from setting the paddy stubble on fire, the authorities have been ordered to take action against the farmers who set fire. The Punjab government has issued instructions to the 'Nambardar' at the village level to prevent stubble burning.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Meher Jeet Singh President of Nambardar Union of Bathinda district said, "To comply with the instructions issued by the government, they have requested the farmers at the village level not to burn the stubble. Most of the farmers have even reduced this practice of setting the stubble on fire keeping in mind the adverse effects it has not only to the children of the village but to the environment as well."

Singh further said, "Apart from requesting farmers to stop burning stubble, the authorities have also been requested to arrange for straw-collecting machines for the farmers. But due to the unavailability of the machines, the farmers have to set the fields on fire. The authorities have ordered us to stop stubble burning without providing adequate machines."

"We can only request the farmers not to burn the stubble. But to eradicate this problem, proper machinery must be provided to the farmers," Singh said. He further added that this also causes clashes among the villagers as they need to prepare their fields for the next crop and if they are not allowed to burn the stubble and the machines are also not provided then the farmers cannot sow the next crop. Our only request to the authorities is to provide one straw collecting machine in at least one block."