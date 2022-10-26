Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Punjabi singer Afsana Khan in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. NIA questioned the popular Punjabi singer in Delhi for about five hours. The NIA has registered more than six cases against several wanted gangsters, including members of the Bishnoi, Bambiha, and Rinda gangs.

Official sources said, "Khan was questioned about her association with the Bambiha gang, a rival of the Bishnoi gang that allegedly orchestrated the murder of Sidhu Moosewala due to mutual enmity." The NIA will investigate why Moosewala was on the radar of the Bishnoi gang and why was his name linked with the Bambiha gang.

Also read: Police recovered low intensity explosives from house of Coimbatore blast victim, previously probed by NIA: TN DGP

Afsana Khan was a close friend of Sidhu Moosewala and both have appeared together in many Punjabi songs and shows. The NIA team suspects that Afsana Khan may have had a role in Sidhu's murder. Afsana Khan came on NIA's radar during the recent raids.