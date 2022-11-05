Chandigarh: Gangster Landa Harike has taken the responsibility for the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar on Friday. He took the responsibility for the murder by putting up a Facebook post saying this is just the beginning. Suri was shot at least five times outside the Gopal Mandir on Majitha road. They were protesting the desecration of idols outside the temple. The accused has been arrested.

Gangster Landa posted on Facebook "The murder of Sudhir Suri in Amritsar was done by our brothers, and others who speak badly about the nation or any religion should be prepared. It's their turn. It has just begun."

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that "a case of murder has been registered. The accused identified as Sandeep Singh Sunny has been arrested and the pistol used in the murder has also been recovered from him. Sandeep Sunny fired at least five bullets with a 32-bore licensed pistol. All aspects of the murder will be investigated. Further details will be revealed after the post-mortem reports."

Also read: Sudhir Suri murder case: All angles, conspiracies will be probed, says Punjab DGP

Sudhir Suri who was agitating outside Gopal Mandir was shot by Sandeep Singh who came in a car and fired bullets at Suri. Suri sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.