Moga (Punjab): A large number of farmers conducted a 'Rail Roko' protest for three hours in 11 districts of Punjab over unmet demands and unfulfilled promises by the Central government. According to reports, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee stopped the movement of trains for three hours in Punjab from 12 pm to 3 pm as they alleged that their demands were not accepted and the promises made by the government during agitations against farm laws were not fulfilled.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers sitting on the railway track near Moga railway station, state leader Rana Ranbir Singh Thattha said, "On January 29, 2021, BJP leaders Pradeep Khatri and Aman Dwal took goons at Singhu border, the protest site where a group of farmers was protesting against now-repealed three farm laws. Since then, the Central government has not taken any action against the accused"

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee also alleged the current Punjab government not fulfilling its promises. "Bhagwant Maan is running away from fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign, we want to warn the government to fulfil the promises made to the people, otherwise be ready to face a fierce struggle."

The demands with the State government include clearing the pending payment of farmers for their sugarcane crops and adequate compensation to the farmers whose lands are being acquired for road projects. Demanding the release of ‘Bandi Snghs’ (Sikh political prisoners) said that the organisation would start a massive movement across Punjab and join the National Justice Front for their release in February.