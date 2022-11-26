Barnala/Chandigarh: Farmers of Punjab on Saturday left for Chandigarh in the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's march to the Governor's house to mark the second anniversary of the agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws. The farmers riding their own tractors left their respective villages to deliver the demand letters to the Governor over the alleged breach of assurance by the Central government regarding the agreed demands.

The farmers' organisations demanded that the Centre fulfil their demands, including justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims, who were allegedly run over by Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, an MSP guarantee, pension for farmers aged over 60 years, an insurance scheme for all crops and waiving of all loans of farmers.

The SKM had announced it would hold marches to the Raj Bhavan across the country on November 26, the day when the agitation started in 2020, over an alleged breach of assurance by the Union government on the pending demands. The farmers in Punjab are planning a march to Raj Bhavan on Sunday as well.

Farmers will gather near Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali at 11 am for the Punjab Raj Bhavan march. In neighbouring Haryana, the farmers will gather near Yavnika Garden in Panchkula at 11.00 am for the Haryana Raj Bhavan march. Pertinently, the President of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Ekta Sidhupur Group, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was staging a sit-in in support of farmers' long pending demands, ended his fast on Thursday, after a settlement was reached between the government and protesting farmers.