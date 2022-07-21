Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells of the NCP
Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells of the NCP
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, a senior NCP leader said on Wednesday. NCP national general secretary Praful Patel tweeted, "With the approval of national president Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar, all departments and cells stand dissolved with immediate effect."
With the approval of our National President Hon'ble Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, all the National level Departments and Cells of @NCPspeaks excluding Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress and Nationalist Students Congress stand dissolved with immediate effect.— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) July 20, 2022
Patel, a former Union minister, did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart in late June following a rebellion by a section of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit. (PTI)