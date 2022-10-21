Mumbai : Mumbai Police on Friday has issued prohibitory orders under section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act in Mumbai for 15 days from 1st November to 15th November.

Under the prohibitory orders under section 37 of Maharashtra Police Act in Mumbai, no more than 5 persons can gather at a place, no processions allowed, bursting of firecrackers, use of loudspeakers & music bands in a procession not allowed. Wedding ceremonies, funerals exempted.