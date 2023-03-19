Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged a case against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Goldie Brar for sending threatening emails to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Police sources said that Bishnoi and Brar have been booked under several sections of the IPC including 120 (B) and 506. They further revealed that the threatening email was received on March 18, following which Salman's manager Prashant Gunjalkar lodged a police complaint on Sunday. The case has been lodged based on the complaint of Prashant Gunjalkar.

Earlier, Bishnoi said that he was angry with Salman since childhood as he has done very little for society. Referring to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case Bishnoi also said that there are religious beliefs in his community regarding certain animals.

" Salman has a lot of ego. We will break his ego. We will kill him not for wealth or fame but for our cause," said Bishnoi in an interview. The jailed gangster earlier told the media that his community was angry with Salman as he had disrespected them adding that even though a case has been lodged against him in regard, he refused to apologize.

Salman and his father Salim Khan received a threatening letter in June last year stating that they would suffer the same fate as the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, 2022.

" Our community is angry with Salman for killing the blackbuck. If he apologizes then the matter will end. But he has not yet apologized," said Bishnoi.