Chandrapur: The efforts of a teacher in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district who took a bold step to keep the flow of education uninterrupted in Mamala village, located in a remote corner of the district, have borne fruitful results. By traveling to and from the locality daily by her own initiative, Nisha Dadmal, a resident of Chandrapur town, decided to make the 20 km each-way daily trip to Mamala during the long-drawn Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers' protest, an event that made her take a call which would determine whether or not children in the village would get exposure to education.

The village in question, notably, is situated in the buffer zone of Tadoba National Park. Surrounded by a dense, forested topography, most children in the village study in Chandrapur's Bhavanjibhai High School. Their progress was halted suddenly, however, when MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) workers started their protest on October 27, 2021 - an event that would continue for the next five months.

The subsequent paralysis of the public transport system forced Dadmal to use her scooter, reach the village and teach the children after completing her morning school. The efforts finally provided her with external support, as initially, one of the students' parents started the construction of a house for the classes, and now a helping hand from Mumbai has joined in on the effort.

The group was recently contacted by Vishal Ganar, a renowned psychologist, who came to be aware of Dadmal's attempts, and has already gifted the students 25 school bags, educational objects as well as scientific study material. The bags and other things were distributed among pupils on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the protagonist of this hopeful tale, however, expressed that she wished to go ahead with the task. "The students are telling me that they want to learn. They want to go ahead. Mamala is located in the Naxalite area, where tribal students didn't get basic education facilities, up until now.

Their intelligence shouldn't go waste in ordinary work like farming, or laboring. Instead of roaming around, they learn the subjects. I aim to educate every single child in that tribal area. These students are very energetic. I am feeling very energetic because of them," Dadmal said, adding that her family, too, supported her decision.