Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has updated the Police Department website to include the ‘transgender’ option in the online application form for constable recruitment following the Bombay High Court orders. The move will enable the transgenders in the state to apply for the posts. The court had on December 9 directed the government to include the third gender option in the online application for recruitment, which had been delayed since last year owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

In the online application for the posts, which began on November 9, only men and women could apply to prompt a transgender applicant to approach the Bombay High Court, seeking a remedy. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice Abhay Ahuja gave a verdict in favour of the petitioner. The State government had informed the Bombay High Court that it is ready to have a separate option for the third gender. Sanjay Kumar, Director General of the Police, Training and Special Squads Department, said that the website of Police Recruitment 2021 would include the option of the third gender.