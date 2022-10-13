Bhopal: Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste on Wednesday put the BJP government at the Centre in the dock saying that youth committing suicides due to rising unemployment. Kulaste was speaking at the SC-ST Business Conclave and Expo in Bhopal. The event was organised by the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) and the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation.

“Employment and business opportunities are being explored to advance the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Madhya Pradesh. The State government is cooperating better in this direction. There is a lot of competition for government jobs right now. Due to this youth get into depression and commit suicide,” he said leaving the BJP leaders in attendance including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan red-faced.

Kulaste said, “Baba Saheb had said that empowerment is difficult without economic empowerment. That's why DICCI has taken this initiative. We all know that employment is a big problem. There is also a limit for government jobs. We need to find avenues of alternative employment”. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while speaking on the occasion said that a state-level committee will be formed to provide facilities to SC-ST entrepreneurs.

“I am seeing a new light by coming to DICCI's show,” he said. Singh said the State government will be giving one lakh jobs every year and said that the youth will establish their own businesses and provide employment to others. The CM said that DICCI “will make a new social and economic revolution for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes”.

“The DICCI is providing new direction to society with the spirit of the path shown by Baba Saheb - Be educated, stay organised and fight. Our children can create history with a little help. The literacy rate is increasing in the state. The state government is also working on priority to promote employment and business,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that so far 25 lakh youth have been linked to self-employment schemes. Self-employment opportunities are being created by setting targets every month, he said adding Sant Ravidas Global Skill Park is being built in Bhopal in collaboration with the Singapore government where every year 10,000 youths will be given training.

He further suggested that young entrepreneurs should try to take advantage of Tantya Mama Economic Welfare, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Economic Welfare, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Economic Welfare and Chief Minister Udyam Kranti schemes. “The State government will always cooperate in the enterprise schemes for the scheduled castes and tribes. A decision will be taken to buy the identified products prepared by the entrepreneurs of SCs and STs, the CM said.