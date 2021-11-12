Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday hinted at ban on Congress leader Salman Khurshid's book ''Sunrise over Ayodhya--Nationhood in our times' in the state. While launching a scathing attack on Congress, Mishra said the Congress leaders only defame Hindutva and Salman Khurshid also did the same.

Speaking further Mishra said, "Khurshid has published a condemnable book. Congress leaves no opportunity to defame Hindutva and works to divide Hindus. Congress is like that. Before this, Kamal Nath had termed India dishonorable. Rahul Gandhi also supported 'tukde tukde Gang'. Congress always attacks our faith,"

BJP has also alleged that "Salman Khurshid in his book has compared Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram, a radical terrorist organization which is illogical. Thousands of people have been murdered in Nigeria since 2009,"

He also asked Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi to clarify her stance on this issue. He said that he will demand a ban on Salman Khurshid's book in the state and going to discuss with legal luminaries about the same.

The controversy arises over a passage in Salman's book which read, "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

The book titled 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya' which was on the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute was launched on Wednesday. The book launch event was attended by Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh among others.

