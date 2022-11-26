Indore (MP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assasin Nathuram Godse as 'Godse ji' though he immediately rectified himself and said he had used the word 'by mistake.'

Rahul was addressing a rally as he reached the birthplace of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in Mhow here and paid tribute to the man who drafted the Indian Constitution. During a meeting held earlier, an oath to save the Constitution was also taken in the presence of Congress leaders. During his speech, Rahul Gandhi fiercely attacked the BJP and said that the Constitution of India is a living force, a trust of 134 crore people, but "some are trying to break it".

During Rahul's program in Mhow, there was a power failure for a long time. However, electricity was arranged at the venue with the help of a generator. After paying homage at the Ambedkar memorial, Rahul addressed a gathering at the Dreamland intersection. During this, many Congress leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh, Jairam Ramesh, state in-charge JP Aggarwal and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel were present on the stage.

According to State Congress, the night rest of Bharat Jodo Yatra will be on Dussehra Ground near Markam Lane in Mhow on Saturday. The yatra will remain in Indore on Sunday. There is a program of garlanding the statue of Goddess Ahilya along with Nukkad Sabha. After Indore, the yatra will pass through Ujjain and Agar-Malwa districts and enter the border of Rajasthan on December 4.