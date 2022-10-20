Sehore: Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Thursday made a scathing attack on the Gandhi family while attending a program for the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. Commenting on the Gandhi family, she said that the Congress president had to be elected due to the working style of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

Pragya Thakur said, "Congress has been destroyed by familism. The people of the country have now understood the reality of this party." Commenting on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pragya Thakur said, "This family may have made the president outside of the family, but it will be run only by them. The Gandhi family never wanted the president of the party to be from outside the family. But due to Prime Minister Modi's campaign against familism, the election of the party president had to be conducted. This election may have been done but still, there will be no such thing as democracy in Congress."

Alleging flattery in Congress, MP Pragya Thakur said, "A leader has compared Rahul Gandhi to Ram. This is a grave insult to Lord Shri Ram. When the foundation stone of the Ram temple was being laid in Ayodhya, this family and party created many obstacles. The Congress and the Gandhi family have questioned the existence of Ram many times. In such a situation, who can stop the devastation of this party?"