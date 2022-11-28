Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal got his hands and knees injured after he fell down during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Venugopal sustained injuries on his hand and knee from a stampede and was given first aid at the Yatra camp. As per reports, the reason for the stampede that led to KC Venugopal's injury was the police personnel's failure to control the huddle, formed to meet Rahul Gandhi. However, the leader joined the foot march soon after.

Earlier, while speaking to media during the march in Indore, Venugopal slammed the BJP for "trying to invent something" against the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Venugopal said that the BJP is doing so as it knows the "real outcome of this yatra". The Congress leader's remarks came in response to the allegations of "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans being raised in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.