Kollam (Kerala): A special team of the Kerala police on Thursday arrested notorious burglar Thiruvarp Aji for burgling Kollam west Girls High School in January. Aji, a forty-eight-year-old thief, has committed more than 1,000 robberies till date.

During the interrogation, Aji confessed to committing more than 1,000 thefts for the past four years. Aji spent 28 years in prison during his 48 years for the thefts he had committed. He was released from prison four years ago and during these four years, he again committed more than 100 thefts.

Aji also adopts unique methods for theft. He excludes homes and robs shops. Recently, he started burgling schools as well. He burgled many shots in Ernakulam, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

Last month, he smashed the door of Kollam West Girls High School and stole money kept in an office cupboard. The CCTV cameras installed in the school were also destroyed. But, the scene was captured on a camera that he didn't notice. Aji was nabbed by the police at the district boundary.