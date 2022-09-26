Kozhikode: Muslim student bodies on Monday took out a protest march towards Providence Girls' Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode in Kerala after a Class 11 student was forced to drop out after the school administration denied her to wear the obligatory Muslim veil. The protest march was conducted by the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) And Muslim Students Federation (MSF) at noon on Monday.

The protesting students led by State President PK Nawaz chanted slogans against the school administration for forcing the student to drop out of school by denying her to wear the veil. They also demanded that the affiliation of the school be suspended for "denying a constitutional right to the student". A heavy police posse was deployed around the school to prevent any untoward incident.

Police had barricaded the road leading to the school to prevent the protesting students enter inside. As the protestors tried to cross the barricade, police lathi-charged the activists to disperse them.

