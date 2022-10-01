Kottayam: An unearthed body in Kerala's Kottayam district on Sunday revealed a suspected murder closely resembling the plot of the popular Malayalam crime thriller 'Drishyam'. The body, recovered from a rucksack hidden beneath the flooring of a house in Kottayam's Changanassery, is believed to be that of Bindukumar (40), who went missing from Alappuzha about a week ago.

The body was recovered from the residence of one Muthu Kumar, learned to be an acquaintance of the victim, at a colony near AC Canal Road area of the city. As per information, the Alappuzha North Police, while investigating the disappearance, had traced the last mobile tower location of Bindukumar to Changanassery, with call records revealing that his last call was to Muthu Kumar.

Changanassery Station House Officer Richard Verghese and his team decided to dislodge the flooring at Kumar's residence after getting information from local residents regarding ongoing floor repair work at his place, police said. The work was started after a visit from the Changanassery Tehsildar for inspection upon orders from the RDO.

The body was recovered after nearly 30 minutes of digging, officials further noted, adding that a DNA test would be conducted to ascertain that the body belonged to Bindukumar. The victim's motorcycle, meanwhile, was traced in Vakathanam, located also in the Kottayam district.