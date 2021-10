Bengaluru (Karnataka): Veteran Kannada actor and writer G.K. Govind Rao passed away in the wee hours of Friday at his daughter's residence in Karnataka's Hubli. He was 84 years old and was suffering from age-related illness.

Rao was born on April 27, 1937, in Bengaluru and had studied English literature and had worked as an English professor. He had participated in many pro-people movements and had authored many books, including a mini-novel. He had acted in many plays, movies and TV serials.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other VIPs have expressed condolence to the death of Govind Rao.

