Bengaluru (Karnataka): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has made an unsparing attack, saying Rahul Gandhi is 'not a true Indian' going by the way the latter criticised the nation on foreign soil. Addressing a rally in Karnataka Assembly Election campaign, Shivraj Singh said Rahul Gandhi used to behave like an immature leader with mental age lower than 5-year-old but doubts were raised whether the Congress MP is an Indian at all.

The MP CM and BJP leader wondered how Congress is bent on making such a person like Rahul a national leader, who himself does not believe in democracy, does not believe in the values ​​of the country. Shivraj Singh said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should be ashamed that they are conspiring to defame the country abroad.

CM Shivraj said that today Congress has no unity and it has been divided into many pieces, saying that D K Shivakumar has one group and Siddaramaiah has another group. Congress and JDU cannot do any good to Karnataka while JDU can only cut votes and benefit Congress, Shivraj Singh said. He said that the BJP brings development while Congress destroys it.

The MP CM said that Congressmen even insulted their own national president Kharge by not placing an umbrella over his head when he stood in the sun while providing the same for Sonia Gandhi. If any party can do the complete development of Karnataka, then it is the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said and asserted that their party will form the government again in Karnataka.

CM Shivraj said that today people were braving the hot sun and walking in BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra. There is people's faith and respect for Modiji, he said. By working for the welfare of the people, BJP will clear its debt, he said and asserted that Narendra Modi ji is God's boon for India. India was not respected abroad before the advent of Modi ji, but today, slogans in praise of Modi's leadership are being raised all over the world.

Shivraj said that even in Pakistan, the people are wishing they had a Modi-like leader. A glorious, glorious and powerful India is being built under the leadership of Modi ji, he said. The Congress leaders are going abroad and criticising Modi ji and they say Modi will dig a grave for the country while the people of Karnataka are saying lotus will blossom.

Former Minister and Congress leader Sajjan Verma made a counterattack, saying that Congress would not tolerate the attack on Rahul Gandhi. He advised the Chief Minister to get his DNA test done and asserted that Rahul Gandhi is their respected leader, the Gandhi family achieved freedom for the country and a lot has been sacrificed in the fight. CM Shivraj's family did not sacrifice even a single nail, he said. He described the BJP leader's statements against Rahul as nothing but drama.