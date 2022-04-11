Udupi: Answering a question on Hindu outfits forming a task force to curb love jihad, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that those who want to protect themselves can do what they want under the existing laws. The present government has not changed any law, Bommai clarified. He added that "We are not formulating any new rules."

Reacting to the statement of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah that the Chief Minister had lost his power to speak, the CM said that the government gives priority to maintaining law and order and all are equal before the law. Attacking the opposition leader, he said that several murder cases in which Hindus were victims had been withdrawn during the previous Congress rule under Siddaramaiah.

"My actions are speaking. We should not speak. Our work should speak. We know what decisions should be taken and what action to be taken at what time. No need to learn any lessons from them. These are the people who dropped cases when their government was ruling in Karnataka. Some of their MLAs were facing direct charges of murder. Where was their duty consciousness then?" Bommai asked.

"Ours is a peaceful progressive State. We know how to protect this State. We will show it through our deeds," Bommai added. Addressing reporters at Udupi, he said the government is not against anyone propagating his or her ideology. "But no one should take the law into their hands. The government will not tolerate violence."