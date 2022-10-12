Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has made the online booking of autorickshaws on the ride-hailing apps of Ola, Uber and Rapido illegal from Wednesday. The decision has been taken following a meeting between the Karnataka Transport and Road Safety Department and the representatives of the mobility players on Tuesday.

State Transport Commissioner T H M Kumar also said the ride hailing platforms such as Rapido, Ola and Uber cannot provide the autorickshaw services till the government takes a decision. In case the companies violate the order, then they should know that autorickshaw is not there in the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule (KOTTAR), 2016, the transport commissioner said briefing reporters here.

“The department will write to the cyber division to stop the autorickshaw services because we cannot do it directly since we don't have the expertise. We will not take action against the autorickshaws but only the Ola-Uber (taxi aggregators). We will fine the companies Rs 5,000 per vehicle,” he said. The transport commissioner pointed out that there is no scope for the taxi aggregators to offer autorickshaw services on their applications under KOTTAR-2016.

The taxi aggregators will have to give a fresh application to resume autorickshaw services, but until the government takes a call, the department has strictly instructed them to stop booking autorickshaws on their mobile applications. The transport department had on October 6 issued notices to Ola, Uber and Rapido directing them not to operate autorickshaw services, saying it was 'illegal.'

The department also accused the companies of overcharging the customers. Meanwhile Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he spoke to the transport commissioner regarding the taxi aggregators running autorickshaw services and asked him to ensure that no company should operate without license. Ola and Uber were not immediately available for a comment.