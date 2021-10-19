Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress retracted from the Twitter war calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an illiterate (angootachaap) after the remark triggered a row. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivkumar said the 'uncivil tweet' made through the party Twitter handle is regretted and withdrawn.

"I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn," read Shivkumar's tweet.

Earlier, hitting headlines, the Karnataka Congress tweeted that country is suffering because of 'angoothachhaap' Modi. "Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too. People who chose to beg for a living despite beggary being prohibited are today pushing citizens to beggary. The country is suffering because of "#angoothachhaap modi," Karnataka Congress tweeted in Kannada on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also launched a scathing attack at Congress saying that 'Pappu' did not grow mentally even though there was an adult education programme."Though there were enough schools, a 50-year-old and a senior youth leader did not study in India at all. Though there was an adult education programme, Pappu did not grow mentally. He is wandering like a beggar that he would become the Prime Minister because his great grandfather and father were Prime Ministers," said BJP.

The Twitter war between the BJP and the Congress erupted in the backdrop of upcoming bypolls in Hanagal and Sindgi Assembly constituencies.

