Mysore: Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, the grandson of Nawab Sir Mir Osman Ali Khan Nizam VII, called on Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at the Mysore Palace today. The two royal families have reconnected with each other after 100 years and three generations of separation. The duo also showed keen interest to form an informal group for the descendants of the former rulers.

Wadiyar highlighted the role of Asif Jahis in protecting the interests of other Maharajas from British and during India-China war in 1965. Mir Osman Ali Khan had contributed 5,000 kg gold to support the country. He also highlighted the fact that The Nizam was kind enough to support the construction of a very important part of the Mysore Palace. Yaduveer Wadiyar pleasantly surprised Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan by showing a 100-year-old photograph of H.E.H Nawab Sir Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur Nizam, which was preserved in a silver frame.