Bengaluru: Kamakshipalya Police of the city Bangalore on Saturday, opened fire at an acid attack accused Nagesh at Kengeri Bridge while he tried to escape. Police said that they fired at Nagesh's right leg when he attacked a police constable and tried to escape. Police constable Mahadevayya was injuried and admitted in a local hospital. The accused Nagesh was admitted in BGS Hospital, Bengaluru.

Earlier, the accused flung acid at a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru last month and seriously injured her. He was finally nabbed by the Karnataka Police from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai city on Friday, where he had disguised himself as a religious seer.

Today, while he was taken by the police to Bengaluru, he requested them to stop for urination at Kengeri Bridge. Then he attacked the police constable and tried to escape. The police opened fire on the accused and injured his right leg.

Sixteen days after the acid attack took place, the Kamakshipalya police nabbed him in Tiruvannamalai city, on Friday. The incident happened on April 28. Nagesh, who was waiting in an auto near the workplace of the girl in Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru, had chased and poured acid on her.

Read: Acid thrown at UP couple over sexual harassment case of daughter: Police