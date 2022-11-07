Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): The Tatanagar Railway Police Force has arrested a woman with almost 28 exotic snakes and other insects in Neelanchal Express. Tatanagar RPF post-in-charge Sanjay Tiwari said that "exotic snakes and other insects have been recovered from the woman and she will be handed over to the forest department for further action."

Sanjay Tiwari said, "RPF team received information from the Kharagpur control room that a woman was carrying a bag full of exotic snakes. She was going to Delhi via Tatanagar by train. During the investigation, exotic snakes, a green chameleon, a poisonous spider, and a black worm kept in the bag were recovered from the woman. The woman told that a person had given her this bag. She was supposed to hand this bag over to an unidentified person in Delhi."

Tiwari further said that "Resident of Pune, the woman was bringing this consignment from Dimapur, Nagaland. She reached Guwahati from Nagaland and then Howrah. From Howrah to Hijli and from there she left for Delhi."

RPF Post in charge said, "A snake charmer was called to identify and count the snakes recovered from the woman. The forest department was informed about it."

The recovered snakes are of species found exotically in South Africa and are said to be worth crores. The snake Sand Boa is said to be Rs 25 crores in the international market, whereas, Bol Python and White Bol Python cost around Rs 25,000 and RS 40,000 each respectively. The green Iguana lizard is priced at around Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, whereas a black poisonous beetle is Rs 200.

"Out of 29 Ball pythons of different types, two are Sand Boa. The woman was also carrying 18 poisonous European black beetles, 12 green Iguana Lizards, and almost 300 poisonous spiders. The case has been registered under the Forest Department and they will take further action", said Tiwari.