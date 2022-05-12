Seraikela Kharsawan (Jharkhand): A road accident occurred in the Chilgu Pulia of the Chandali police station area in the wee hours of Thursday. A van is said to have lost control and hit the divider. Three people were killed on the spot while seven others are said to be seriously injured. According to police, the people travelling in the van are residents of Umal and were returning from a wedding ceremony. While returning the van is said to have overturned near the Chilgu culvert and crashed.

On receiving the information, the in-charge police of Dalbal police station reached the spot. The police with the help of villagers shifted the injured to the Jamshedpur MGM Hospital Hospital. According to the police, the driver of the pickup van was driving the vehicle without rest for the panchayat elections campaign. Due to this, he fell asleep while driving and collided with the divider. “The injured have been identified as Sonu Singh of Urmal, Luv Singh Munda of Chauka police station area, Shailendra, a fisherman of Garuda of Ichagarh, Shibu, a fisherman Budheshwar Munda, Ajay Kumar Mahato of Shankardih of Ichagarh.”